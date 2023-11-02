I’m the Woman From the Viral Crying Porn Scene

The most famous scene in contemporary porn isn’t porn as we know it at all. The actors are naked, yes, and everything from the lighting to the furniture makes it known that the on-screen duo did indeed just finish fucking on camera. But what has enraptured fans for the last six years is a 17-minute clip of star Angela White crying, overwhelmed by the intimacy cultivated with co-star Manuel Ferrara, whom she cuddles in tears.

The scene, featured in the White-directed Angela Volume 3, has since transcended the porn world as both a meme and the encapsulation of sexual vulnerability rarely captured on film. In Episode Two of Thotline, the hotline advice show hosted by White and fellow performer Emma Rose, White discusses the phenomenon of crying after sex with a caller who does the same. Watch the episode below, then read White’s story of how the legendary scene came to be and what it means to her that it has become so iconic.

Videos by VICE

Angela 3 was part of a star showcase. A star showcase is supposed to highlight a performer and their skills and showcase them at their best. So, usually, in a star showcase, there’s a big event scene. In the industry, we consider big events scenes to be your first boy-girl scene, your first anal scene, your first blow bang, your first gang bang, for example. In Angela Volume One, I did my first anal scene and first double penetration scene. In Volume Two, I did my first blowbang scene and my first gangbang scene. As you go through your career, you have fewer big event scenes to do because once you do them, you take them off the list. For Angela 3, I thought the big event scene would be a creampie with Manuel Ferrara.

I have high expectations when I shoot with Manuel because our chemistry has always been really incredible. We’ve always connected really strongly in scenes, and I can really let myself go with him. So, I did have high expectations, but it certainly surpassed my expectations. I’d never done a creampie scene because, for me, it’s very personal. It’s something I usually keep for my personal life. But the chemistry that I built up with Manuel and the friendship that we developed and the trust I had in him made me feel like, you know what, I’m gonna do it with Manuel. I knew that my fans would think it was a huge deal that I was doing creampie. They’d been requesting it for years.

Even disregarding the internal ejaculation part of it, the scene was just so intense. We were so vulnerable in the way we connected, the way we let down all our guards, the way the rest of the room melted away. It was just the two of us embracing, connecting, and being with each other that I really was overwhelmed by the intensity of the emotions that I felt at that moment. And then to add the internal ejaculation on top of that, which is personally very intimate for me, and also releases its own swathes of oxytocin and endorphins and dopamine, I was just overcome.

It’s really rare to get to that level of trust in any circumstance, let alone in a work environment. I think Manuel and I have a very special, unique connection, and I have to give so much credit to Manuel because it takes two to tango. Sex is a dance, and I can’t be vulnerable unless he’s also willing to be vulnerable. I need someone to go there with me. The fact that he’s willing to go to that place with me is really incredible.

Some people would consider those scenes to be quite hardcore, going from an anal DP to blow bang to gangbang, but that creampie scene was the most hardcore scene I’d ever done. I think that kind of trust and vulnerability is the ultimate taboo. To get to that place is way more hardcore and way more intense than doing a gangbang.

“That kind of trust and vulnerability is the ultimate taboo.”

I can only recall being overcome with that level of emotion after sex once in my personal life. But I think that’s what people want. I think people desperately want to connect with other people. And I think they want to do so in a way where they have so much trust in that person that they’re willing to let down their guard and be completely vulnerable, to be completely themselves and to be accepted for who they are. I think that’s what we all desperately want, and it’s really difficult to get there.

I would love to see more of that level of intimacy in porn. Ultimately, that’s what I’m aiming for in every scene. And most often, I fall short. And there are many reasons for that. Sometimes, the environment isn’t quite right. For example, suppose you’re trying to connect with your on-screen partner, but a director is over-directing, telling you which position to be in, when to change position, when to orgasm. That’s not conducive to letting go and being spontaneous with your partner. The way that porn is shot sometimes isn’t conducive to that level of intimacy. And then it’s difficult to get to that level of intimacy when there are no cameras around, too.

The dream of any creator is to touch people in such a significant way. And that scene was not only touching for me, but clearly, it touched a lot of other people. That’s the ultimate goal. For me, the most incredible part is when I go to conventions and I meet fans. I’ve had fans weep when they were telling me how much that scene affected them. And even the Pornhub comments—Pornhub comments are notoriously funny and trolly. When you look at the Pornhub comments under that scene, so many people are like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening? My eyes are coming’ or ‘I came here to jerk off, not for a tear-jerker.’ Someone said, ‘This is accidentally the greatest love scene ever recorded.’ It’s incredible to be known for that scene.

It wasn’t just my best porn scene, which it was, but it was one of the greatest sexual moments of my life. It feels really good that it resonated through the screen and that it became special to my fans. There have been other things that I’ve done where I felt like, ‘Wow, the connection was so strong. This is crazy. This is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever shot.’ And for whatever reason, maybe the lighting is off or it just wasn’t captured right, and the fans don’t feel it the way I felt it at the moment. For that creampie scene with Manuel to have meant so much to me and for the fans to see how much it meant, and for it to mean so much to them, too, is really special.