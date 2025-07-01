‘Anger Foot’ Puts Its Best Foot Forward on PlayStation 5, Making Me Feel Unstoppable in a First-Person Hardstyle-Infused Foot Fest

While Anger Foot has been out on PC for quite some time now, I’ve been holding off for a potential console port. Why, you may ask? Well, it’s because I have a surround sound system hooked up to my television, and I need to experience the bass-heavy Hardstyle soundtrack in its most brutal form. After jumping into Anger Foot on PlayStation 5, my reasoning was completely validated. Not only does the soundtrack slap harder than it has any right to, but the DualSense controller makes this an astoundingly cool way to play one of my new favorite games.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

As I take my first steps into the aptly named Shit City, I don’t know what to expect. The pounding bass of Hardstyle music pounds the floor of my office. A nasty-looking green foot extends onto the screen when I press the L2 button. I’ve got all of the information I need, and it’s time to kick some ass. Tight corridors, drenched in neon nastiness, surround me. Goons in shiesties approach me, brandishing pistols. A quick dick-kick sends them spiraling to their doom, and I’m immediately in love. I understand and appreciate Anger Foot on the most primal level, but adore it for its tight level design and incredible art direction. Plus, it’s just the perfect way to unwind after a stressful day, to be fair.

Videos by VICE

Anger Foot, the aptly named main character, is on a mission. His Primo kicks have been stolen by Goo Cop, and we need them back. It’s a simple premise, but I don’t think it can properly prepare you for the utter insanity of Anger Foot. Potty humor galore, unlockable kicks, and plenty of weapons to utilize to eliminate Goons in tightly crafted levels. I haven’t been this in love with an FPS since Neon White, and that’s saying a lot. Playing on a controller did take some time to get used to at first, but after messing with the settings, I’m ending Goons like it’s going out of style.

Anger Foot is an incredibly interesting time. One that is, amazingly, elevated by its use of the DualSense and its unique features. The haptics here are exceptional. The pounding bass of the Hardstyle music is translated directly into the vibration motors of the controller. The light bar flashes to the tune of the music. My foot will only come out after I slam down that L2 button. It’s very immersive and impressive, with a lot more thought put into it than I would have initially imagined for a game about kicking people because they stole your shoes.

There are a few moments of framerate stutter in the PlayStation 5 version of Anger Foot, but these could be pre-release flutters. Maybe Anger Foot is a little shy about his console debut? Either way, these never detracted from my fun, and could easily be fixed with a patch or two. Otherwise, my PlayStation 5 has officially become an Anger Foot machine. Now I just need Devolver Digital to put out some fins for the OG PS5 so I can make it look like a pair of Primo Kicks. I’ll be waiting.