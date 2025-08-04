Angry Mom Blasts ‘Wild’ Octopus Attack on Son at Aquarium

Britney Taryn was expecting an educational afternoon. Her six-year-old son, Leo, loves animals, especially sea creatures. So a trip to the San Antonio Aquarium should’ve been a no-brainer. Instead, it ended with a giant Pacific octopus wrapped around his arm for five straight minutes while staff scrambled to remove it.

“It took three employees to get it off,” Taryn said in a TikTok video that’s now racked up thousands of views. Leo was left with bruises running from his hand to his shoulder in perfect little suction cup rings. The aquarium’s response? One employee allegedly called it “octopus kisses.” They also clarified that while the species is venomous, it rarely bites.

Videos by VICE

“I’m about to become a menace,” Taryn said in the video. The internet agreed.

@britneytaryn My son has visited the same octopus every week for 3 years. She always loved him until today, when she tried to pull him into the tank. It took 3 aquarium employees to get her off. Was it affection? Recognition? Or something more dangerous? We thought it was a sweet animal bond… until it left bruises. And when we walked back later, she changed color the second she saw him. 🎥 Watch til the end. 💬 Tell me: Was this love or a warning sign? 🧠 Octopus experts, weigh in. #Octopus #AquariumStory #AnimalBondGoneWrong #OctopusBehavior #SeaLife #AnimalInstinct #MarineBiology #ParentingTikTok ♬ original sound – Britney Taryn

Mom Upset Over ‘Wild’ Giant Octopus Attack on Child at Aquarium

Commenters immediately asked why this particular animal was even in a touch tank to begin with. “It’s not something you should let kids interact with,” one wrote. Others pointed out how strong the animals are. A staff member in the video even said the octopus could move up to 700 pounds. That’s not a typo. That’s a small horse.

Taryn said she isn’t looking for a Harambe-style response, but she does think the aquarium needs to take more responsibility. “I don’t think it’s safe for children, especially when unsupervised by staff,” she said. Viewers backed her up, calling it reckless and pointing out the obvious risks. A wild animal grabbing a child by the arm for several minutes? Not ideal.

Some people online tried to lighten the mood, suggesting maybe the octopus remembered Leo and was just saying hello. Others reminded them that octopi are incredibly intelligent. Still, the general consensus was that letting people touch them like sea puppies isn’t fair to the animals or the humans.

The incident also dredged up the aquarium’s not-so-great track record. In 2018, someone literally stole a horn shark by dressing it up as a baby and wheeling it out in a stroller. No one noticed for 45 minutes. The aquarium is reportedly owned by Christy Covino, wife of Ammon Covino, a convicted wildlife trafficker with a history of running other controversial aquatic attractions.

The San Antonio Aquarium has yet to issue a public statement. But Taryn’s already made hers. “We were regulars,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll be going back.”

The octopus made an impression. Literally. All over his arm.