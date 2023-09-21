Angus Cloud Died Of a Fentanyl, Cocaine, Meth, and Benzo Overdose.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose after consuming fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and a benzodiazepine, according to the Alameda County Coroner today.

Cloud, who played an affable drug dealer on the show, was 25 when he was found dead in his family home in Oakland on July 31.

The coroner’s office told VICE News Cloud died of “acute intoxication” due to the combination of drugs.

He died a week after burying his father, Conor Hickey, who died of cancer in May.

At the time, Cloud’s family issued a statement saying that he was “reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement said.

In a Facebook post, his mother Lisa Cloud later said she did not believe her son died by suicide.

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she said.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

The coroner’s office told VICE News that a written report on Cloud’s death won’t be available for another month.

His death highlights the toxicity of the drug supply, which is increasingly being contaminated by synthetic drugs; the majority of deaths are driven by fentanyl. A recently published study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found that fatal overdoses involving people who used fentanyl alongside cocaine or meth rose 50-fold between 2010 and 2021.

