Animal Crossing 3.0 Update Is Out, And Here Are the Full Patch Notes

The long-awaited Animal Crossing 3.0 update has finally released – yesterday for Switch 1 players, today for those on Switch 2 – and there’s so much to explore for new and old fans alike.

Animal Crossing 3.0 Patch launcheD Early For Switch 1 Players

As seen in the official announcement trailer, which was released back in November 2025, the Animal Crossing 3.0 update offers plenty of new features to encourage fans to dive back into the game. This includes new collaboration items with Zelda, Splatoon, and LEGO, the possibility to invite even more friends for multiplayer, new Joy-Con 2 mouse control support, and new gameplay mechanics (such as the Megaphone, which uses your system’s built-in microphone), among other things.

Take a look at the original reveal trailer below:

Of course, the 3.0 update for those in New Zealand went live on the planned time of midnight, January 15. However, the Switch 2 update pack appeared to still be locked behind the January 15 release date, meaning not everyone had the potential to re-explore their islands a day early.

Now that it’s out for everyone, to install the Animal Crossing 3.0 update, players will need to select the game on their Switch home screen and pick software update. The new software will then be installed, and players can jump right in ASAP. However, it seems players will need to have unlocked Kap’nn in order to access the new content.

Once the update has been successfully installed, players should get a notification from Isabelle about a brand-new Hotel being set up on the pier. You will also be able to find Resetti roaming the island, offering the new island-resetting service. Regardless of whether players were able to get in early or not, Animal Crossing’s 3.0 update offers a brilliant opportunity for longtime fans to get back into the game, and for dedicated players to experience something fresh and new.

Animal Crossing Version 3.0 Patch Notes

The previously announced new content and features have been added.

It’s now possible to craft up to 10 items at once if you have enough materials.

Items stored in your home storage can now be used as DIY materials.

The DIY Recipes app now includes a page where you can check hotel DIY requests and items requested by Tom Nook as you progress through the game.

Items obtained by linking with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can now always be ordered from Nook Shopping.

Super Mario Bros. items can now be ordered from Nook Shopping without linking to a Nintendo Account.

While outdoors on an island, holding down the L Button allows you to move while facing the same direction.

When changing the island tune at Resident Services, Isabelle will now suggest recommended melodies, including the original island tune.

When changing the island flag at Resident Services, you can now revert it to the original design from when the island was created.

You can now purchase up to 50 Customization Kits at once from Nook’s Cranny.

Several items, including Snowflakes, can now be sold at the drop-off box at Nook’s Cranny.

You will receive a Pearl every time you give a scallop to Pascal.

You can now ask Leif to remove weeds when there are 30 or more weeds on your island, either on Harv’s Island or during his visits

The fee for asking Leif to remove weeds has been reduced.

New tips have been added to the Island Life 101 app.

Additional Nook Miles tasks have been added alongside the new features.

The order of some collaboration items has been updated in the catalogs used for photo studios and hotel decorating.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

Fixed an issue where the startup sound for Nook Shopping on the smartphone would not play correctly.

Added new articles to the Island Newspaper.

The Catalog now supports new items added in Ver. 3.0.0.

Note: A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and a compatible smart device with the Nintendo Switch App installed are required to use this service.