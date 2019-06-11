‘Animal Crossing’ for Switch Delayed Until 2020, Nintendo Announces at E3

Nintendo has delayed the highly anticipated Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons until March 20, 2020.

Nintendo showed off a trailer for the upcoming game during its Nintendo Direct E3 event on Tuesday. It looks fun, but Tom Nook remains an absolute monster. Based on the trailer, you play as someone who’s paid Nook for the privilege of being abandoned on a deserted island.

Videos by VICE

The trailer opens on a black screen, and a text card says, “The Nook Inc. Getaway Package Charter Flight will soon be arriving at the deserted island.” After the protagonist puts up their tent, we’re treated to all the normal Animal Crossing stuff—chopping down trees, crafting tools like an axe, planting a garden, and generally building a community.

At the end of the trailer, Nook comes to collect his cash. “It’s your itemized bill,” Nook says. “So this includes everything—airfare, accommodations, labor, tax…and of course your Nookphone, hm? Bringing your grand total to the modest sum of …49,900 Bells!” Remember, you had to put up your own tent and make an axe by hand.

A better name for New Horizons might have been Animal Crossing: Fyre Festival.

Players can enjoy indentured servitude to the greedy capitalist Tom Nook starting March 20, 2020.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!