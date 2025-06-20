Could These Animal Crossing LEGO Sets Be as Relaxing as the Game?

What is it about Animal Crossing that soothes people so much? The number of folks I know who use the game to mentally unwind is astounding.

Even The Sims never achieved the kind of reputation for zen-like focus that the AC games have. Maybe because The Sims was full of stove fires and job firings and pool ladder fiascos.

Videos by VICE

LEGO has nine Animal Crossing sets on sale right now, capturing in miniature, blocky detail such AC stalwarts as Dodo Airlines, Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour, and Nook’s Cranny. The prices vary, but most of the sets come with a couple of hundred pieces.

Create a whole Animal Crossing island

“One of the challenges was to make sure that customization of the sets was simple so builders could experience the freedom they have in the game,” said Simon Kent, LEGO’s creative lead and design director at the time that LEGO announced the initial five Animal Crossing sets, which have been on sale since March 1, 2024.

LEGOs being LEGOs, that means you can take the coconuts, bamboo trees, discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and campfires and mix them into the backyard of Isabelle’s house, if you ever felt that Isabelle should Jimmy Buffett up her place a little.

At $24, down from $38, the Dodo Airlines set (my personal favorite) comes close to being half off, and the best deal is on K.K.’s Concert in the Plaza set, which is more than half off at $38, down from $80.

There are actually 10 sets on Amazon. The only one not on sale is the Able Sisters Clothing Shop. It’s a drag, but there are plenty of locations to build out your real-life Animal Crossing island just through the sales on sale, especially because the Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House set includes multiple locations in a single box.