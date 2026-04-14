Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Get 25th Anniversary Gift and Big Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can start celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary right now by logging in and claiming a surprise gift item and downloading the latest patch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Anniversary Gift Item

It may be hard to believe, but it has been 25 years since the release of the original Animal Crossing on the Nintendo 64 in 2001. The series has skyrocketed in popularity since then and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the most popular games of the original Nintendo Switch era.

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To help commemorate the milestone anniversary, Nintendo is offering New Horizons players a special gift. Players will first need to download the latest update, 3.0.2, before they can claim the prize.

Once the patch is installed, players should check their mailbox for the commemorative leaf item to celebrate the anniversary.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 3.0.2 Patch Notes

Screenshot: Nintendo

In addition to the special gift, the patch also brings a handful of general updates and a fix for an issue with the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Most of the changes are pretty minor fixes and small quality of life improvements.

Here is a full list of everything changing in version 3.0.2:

General Updates

A commemorative item for the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series has been added. Please check the in-game mailbox to receive it.

Fixed an issue in hotel guest rooms where furniture placement or guest behavior could prevent exiting the room.

Fixed an issue where crafting multiple items at once using a DIY recipe requiring six types of materials could sometimes be completed even without sufficient materials.

Fixed an issue where a dung beetle appearing on a snowball could remain on-screen after the snowball disappeared.

Fixed an issue where items could pop out of a rock before the shovel made contact when hitting it. This issue was addressed in Ver. 3.0.1, but could still occur under certain conditions, so it has been fixed again.

Fixed an issue where bringing custom designs created by the player to a Slumber Island could prevent them from being displayed at Able Sisters or uploaded to the Custom Design Portal.

Fixed an issue where glowing spots on the island would not appear lit when viewing the island from the plane while returning from another island.

Fixed an issue where villagers who had promised to visit the player’s home could sometimes appear in unnatural locations inside the house.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Changes to DLC:

The following issues related to the paid DLC “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise” have been fixed. Fixed an issue where animals requesting vacation homes would stop appearing on the beach even when some animals still do not have vacation homes.



That should be just about everything players need to know about the latest update and the anniversary gift. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Animal Crossing: New Horizons news, updates, and guides.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.