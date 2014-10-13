Take An Animated Tour Through The Belly Of A Colorful Cartoon Spaceship

FutureDeluxe, the studio behind Modeselektor and Thom Yorke’s video for This, is breaking in a new brand identity with a series of gorgeous short animations exploring their new creative approach. The first in this five-part series, a colaboration with motion graphic artist Twistedopoly, a.k.a., Nejc Polovsak, is the colorful sci-fi flick, Mothership.

The short follows a tiny, jellyfish-like spaceship’s journey through a tunnel best described as the result of the aesthetics of Horton Hears A Who meeting the light tunnel from 2001: A Space Odyssey. While we have no word yet on what the other videos entail, we can only hope we’ll get to follow FutureDeluxe’s strangely cute space critters ever deeper into the colorful vortex.

Visit FutureDeluxe’s site here and Twistedopoly’s site here to stock up on more animation goodness.

