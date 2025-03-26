‘Animation Versus’ Is the Creation of Alan Becker, the Creative Genius Behind ‘Animator vs Animation’, and It Blew Past Its Kickstarter Goal

Anybody familiar with Newgrounds and the early YouTube days should know Animator vs Animation. These incredible animations took place between the real world and the computer screen, showing a stickman fighting off the tools of his animator. With games like Fancy Pants Adventures showing how vibrant a stickman can be? It’s about time we finally get a proper fighting game set in the Animator vs Animation universe. Animation Versus is looking to bring the high-octane fights that were normally locked in the world of Flash to our lives. But only if the Kickstarter succeeds.

As Expected, ‘Animation Versus’ Looks Just as Impressive as the YouTube Videos

Even though the game is incredibly early in its development cycle, Animation Versus is already looking great. Alan has been a major pioneer in the birth of YouTube/Newgrounds animation since he started uploading these clips. And it looks like he’s bringing his signature blend of chaos to the fighting scene next. Not only does it look phenomenal, but the list of features are also rather impressive to see.

According to the fully-funded Kickstarter page:

“Like a platform fighter, the controls are simple and intuitive, and characters can jump high into the air and move freely around the arena. There are no complicated special move inputs to remember, but each character still has 10 Special Attacks and 10 Normal Attacks to master!

Like a traditional fighting game, the stage is walled off to keep fights intense and up-close – and there are no bottomless pits to accidentally fall into. Animation VERSUS also features air-dashes, cancel-based combos, and automatically turning to face the opponent.”

So, mixing Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter together for the ultimate fighting game experience? I’m 100% on board with this. While the Kickstarter page is showing a 2028 release date for this title, we could see it sooner. Fully funded in less than 5 hours, Alan Becker and the team do have a set of Stretch Goals available.

And with 6 characters already developed and a plethora of stages available in Animation Versus? I’m ready for this one to drop as soon as possible. I grew up watching these shorts. And I can’t believe that I’ll eventually be able to play them out in real time.