Anish Kapoor Built an Endless Whirlpool in India

An endless black whirlpool spirals like an angry vortex in the floor of the Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi, India. Created by renowned sculptor Anish Kapoor, Descension was a site-specific installation at the 2015 Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India’s 108-day long contemporary art biennale, the country’s first. The sculpture itself was Kapoor’s first site-specific work in India.

“I would say the skin of an object is what defines it,” says Kapoor in the video interview below. “Its weight and mass is contingent on its skin. But scale, of course, is much more mysterious.” Scale, he continues, is the relationship between size and meaning. The churning water of Descension is held back by a gate, and the installation in its entirety measures about 10′ in diameter.

The installation was on display at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi, India through March 29, 2015. Check out Kapoor’s interview below, as well as a making-of video and images of the whirlpool in action:

