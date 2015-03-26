Anish Kapoor Sculpts New Paintings With Silicon

After using silicon to create molds for many of his monumental works, artist Anish Kapoor wondered if he could use the same material as a three-dimensional paint medium. The result of his experiments are two sculptural paintings, or “interior objects” as he describes, displayed at his solo show at the Lisson Gallery in London. While the scale of these works, which resemble slabs of raw meat, are much smaller than his inflatable concert hall, tower of Babel, or whirlpool, their carefully crafted abstract orifices give the impression that they were “obviously made,” says the artist.

At the same time, Kapoor was careful not to leave behind traces of handiwork or process. “By slightly removing the hand, by making each of these gestures quite big, I think it gives just enough distance,” Kapoor explains in the short documentary below. “I’m looking for a condition of a thing rather than an expression of a moment.”

Videos by VICE

Watch an interview with Kapoor, and peer at his latest works:

Anish Kapoor RA at Lisson Gallery from Royal Academy of Arts on Vimeo.

Anish Kapoor, Not yet titled, 2015, Silicone and pigment, Triptych, 338 x 260 x 48 cm, 316 x 260 x 48 cm, 293 x 218 x 40 cm, © the artist; Courtesy, Lisson Gallery, London

Installation view, Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery, London 25 March – 9 May 2015. Courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery

Installation view, Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery, London 25 March – 9 May 2015. Courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery

Installation view, Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery, London 25 March – 9 May 2015. Courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery

Installation view, Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery, London 25 March – 9 May 2015. Courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery

Catch Anish Kapoor’s solo show at the Lisson Gallery until May 9, 2015.

Related:

Anish Kapoor Builds an Endless Whirlpool in India

Anish Kapoor And Arata Isozaki Partner On An Inflatable Mobile Concert Hall

Anish Kapoor’s Olympic Tower Of Babel Is Pretty Big

Richie Hawtin Performs In Front Of Anish Kapoor’s Leviathan