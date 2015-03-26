Anish Kapoor Sculpts New Paintings With Silicon

After using silicon to create molds for many of his monumental works, artist Anish Kapoor wondered if he could use the same material as a three-dimensional paint medium. The result of his experiments are two sculptural paintings, or “interior objects” as he describes, displayed at his solo show at the Lisson Gallery in London. While the scale of these works, which resemble slabs of raw meat, are much smaller than his inflatable concert hall, tower of Babel, or whirlpool, their carefully crafted abstract orifices give the impression that they were “obviously made,” says the artist.
At the same time, Kapoor was careful not to leave behind traces of handiwork or process. “By slightly removing the hand, by making each of these gestures quite big, I think it gives just enough distance,” Kapoor explains in the short documentary below. “I’m looking for a condition of a thing rather than an expression of a moment.”
Watch an interview with Kapoor, and peer at his latest works:
Anish Kapoor RA at Lisson Gallery from Royal Academy of Arts on Vimeo.
Catch Anish Kapoor’s solo show at the Lisson Gallery until May 9, 2015.
