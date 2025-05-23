This Wireless MagSafe Anker Charging Pad Is One of the Best, and It’s on Sale

Sick of cords and wires tying you down every day when you go to recharge your phone? Yet years ago, when MagSafe wireless chargers were new, they scared you off with high prices and huge bulk?

You should look again, because Anker’s MagGo Qi2 is way faster, way sleeker, and way cheaper than the MagSafe chargers of past years. And right now, it’s on sale for about the price of a fast food meal for two.

charge wirelessly

What are the disadvantages of MagSafe charging pads? For one, I’ve been irritated in the past with all the cleverly engineered pads that act as a sort of cordless dock, not exactly too bulky to move but too inconvenient to move.

So I end up tethered to one spot anyway, cords or not. There may not be any wired link between my charging phone and the charger, but I’m stuck there the same way I’d be if I’d just plugged a USB-C cable into my phone from a traditional charger directly.

While the MagGo Qi2 itself is tethered via a USB-C to a charger (not included), you get a lot more freedom of movement with the slender pad. It’s enough to have it attached magnetically to the back of your (MagSafe-compatible) phone and still be able to use it freely nearby on a couch or chair.

Anker MagGo Qi2 – Credit: Anker

Wireless chargers typically don’t charge as quickly as a wired connection, although the MagGo Qi2 gets pretty close. It’ll charge at up to 15W, which is close enough to a standard wired charger’s 20W that I doubt you’ll notice (or care much about) the difference.

Back when we only had the initial Qi rating, which maxed out at 7.5W, I’d caution people that wireless charging, while convenient, was too slow to bother with. But we’ve come a long way, and the double-speed Qi2 standard was released two years ago.

MagSafe chargers have really come into their own. Note that this deal doesn’t contain the charger itself, just the charging pad that magnetically affixes to the back of your MagSafe-compatible device.

That’s not necessarily a downside, in my view, since most people already have a charger and don’t need the expense of paying for another redundant one. Just plug the MagGo Qi2 into your existing charger (25W or up recommended), and you’re good to go.