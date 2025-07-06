Always Losing Phone Chargers? There’s a $12 Deal on a Two-Pack of Ankers.

There are days when I think that it should be a law that cheap phone chargers are hidden throughout the world like Easter eggs, just waiting for a person in need with a dying phone who’s lost their own charger.

Tuck one behind that potted plant outside the shuttered mall. Another up under the chair at Dunkin’. Maybe one inside the odd bush here and there in the park. Yoink. Think of the public benefits.

Until then, you and the million other people who’re perpetually losing their phone chargers are on your own. First-party chargers from phone manufacturers are too expensive and entirely unnecessary.

A decent third-party charger works just as well. My charger of choice has long been Anker, and for Prime Day you can get a two-pack for $12.

fast enough

These are 20W chargers, which are reasonably fast. If not the absolute fastest that many premium-tier smartphones can utilize these days, 20W charging isn’t much lower.

You can bring a depleted iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, or 16 Pro Max up to 50% of charge in about 30 minutes by charging it through a 20W charger, so I wouldn’t get hung up on not using the absolute fastest charger possible.

Once upon a time that made more of a difference. Nowadays, you’re just splitting hairs between fast and pretty fast.

Each of these chargers comes with a USB-C port and a USB-A port. You know the latter. It’s what we all just called “USB port” until the USB-C showed up and threw all the terminology off.

The two-pack also includes two USB-C-to-USB-C cables, but there are no USB-A cables included. Anker makes a good cable, too, so that’s an added benefit to a deal that’s already a wild value.

For $6 a pop, you and a partner could each have a 20W charger and a charging cable. Or if you just feel like stocking up because you know you’ll lose one, then hog both of ’em.