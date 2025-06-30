Anker Issues Yet Another Recall, This Time for Five Popular Power Banks

Anker’s not been having a hot month. Or actually, it’s been having a very hot month, which is the problem, what with its Anker PowerCore 10000mAh (model designation A1263) power banks exploding and all.

Now hot on the heels of their recall earlier in June, Anker’s issued yet another recall, this time for five more models of power banks that can also catch fire and become very hot on your heels.

a bigger recall this time

“We identified a potential manufacturing issue involving lithium-ion battery cells supplied by a single vendor,” said Anker in a very carefully worded public announcement. “These cells—commonly used in the consumer electronics industry—were included in five PowerCore models sold in multiple markets.”

The affected models:

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

And don’t forget the recently recalled Anker PowerCore (10K, 15W) — Model A1263

If the A1647 and A1652 models look familiar to you, well, you’ve probably been down this road before. Those two models are the same ones affected in last year’s recall. Anker says that even if you have one of those and had already checked it out, only to find it wasn’t affected in that recall, you still need to check it this time, too. It might still be one of the ones affected.

If you do have one of the above named power banks, submit a recall form on the website to and don’t use it until you hear back from Anker that it’s all clear. If you hear from Anker that it’s affected, then you’ve gotta get rid of it. It’s not safe to use.

And just so that everyone covers their own asses, here’s what to do once you’ve confirmed that you own one of the affected models, courtesy of Anker:

“Do not discard this recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, general recycling streams (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery drop-off boxes commonly found at retail or home improvement stores. These drop-off points are not equipped to handle recalled lithium-ion products like power banks.

“Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be handled differently from regular batteries because they pose a higher risk of fire. Your local Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection center may accept this power bank for safe disposal. Before visiting, contact the facility to confirm whether it accepts lithium-ion battery-powered devices from recall programs.”