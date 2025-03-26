Anker’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Is 25% Off on Amazon

How much of an Apple aficionado are you? Enough to swear off the superior Fuji and eat only McIntosh apples? Got a Fathead of Steve Woz on your bedroom wall? Maybe you’re not that devoted. Maybe you’ve just got a few Apple devices that you carry with you throughout the day and need to keep charged.

Anker’s 3-in-1 charger works with any MagSafe-compatible Apple device to charge them wirelessly, without any cables. And this one will charge three at a time so that you can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch without having to play favorites and decide which one gets the juice. Right now, as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale, it’s down $27 from its normal $110 list price.

a good price, not an unheard of price

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this price. In fact, if you look at the price history for this charger, it resembles a beach ball dropped from a high-rise. There have been a few brief times since the Christmas sale of 2024 when the price has been this low, although it has spent more time at its full retail price of $110.

Meaning, if you’re in the market for a wireless, MagSafe-compatible charger, now’s a good time to pick one up. As I wrote in a post about Anker’s new USB-C charger, I like Anker stuff and have long used it instead of Samsung and Apple chargers.

I’ve given them more than a few torture tests, and I’ve yet to be let down by their durability and quality. While it’s no big deal to plug a USB-C cable into a single iPad or iPhone to charge it, once you start juggling multiple power adapters, it becomes a bit like an annoying game of wall Tetris.

The 3-in-1 charger frees you from having to find two wall outlets for the otherwise required three electrical sockets. This may not be the last time we see this Anker on sale for this price, but I wouldn’t bet that it’d be any cheaper in the near future, either.