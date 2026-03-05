Anne Hathaway Delivers a Haunting Performance on Dark Pop Song ‘Burial’ From Her New A24 Movie ‘Mother Mary’

Anne Hathaway is stepping behind the microphone for her new movie, Mother Mary, and the film’s first single is out now. Titled “Burial”, the dark electro-pop song finds Hathaway delivering a haunting and heralding vocal performance.

Hathaway co-wrote the song along with Charli XCX, The 1975 drummer George Daniel (Charli’s husband), and Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Bleachers). Just one listen through the tune will reveal that Hathaway is in peak form here. It’s bold, and evocative, and kind of creepy at times. It definitely sounds like Anne Hathaway singing a Charli XCX song, which works on so many levels.

In Mother Mary, Hathaway portrays the title character, described by IndieWire as “a seething pop singer who becomes embroiled in a psychosexual affair with an old friend and fashion designer.” Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) plays the old friend, Sam.

“Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance,” reads an official film logline from A24.

‘Mother Mary’ releases theatrically on April 17, expanding nationwide on April 24

Mother Mary was written and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, The Green Knight). Additional stars include Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Alba Baptista. Isaura Barbé-Brown, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs also appear.

Hathaway previously spoke to Vogue about filming Mother Mary. She shared how the nature of it required her to do more ad-libbing than she was used to in musical projects.

“I had to submit to being a beginner,” she told the outlet. “The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be OK. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”

Additionally, during a red carpet interview with IndieWire, Schafer praised working on the film. “It was a lot of fun, and I think people are going to be mind-blown,” the Euphoria actor said. “I was mind-blown.”