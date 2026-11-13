‘Anno 117: Pax Romana’ Just Got a Massive Ancient Egypt Expansion. Here’s What’s New.

Recently launched as an expansion for Anno 117: Pax Romana, the new Dawn of Delta DLC lets players expand their existing empire or start an entirely new settlement. Either way, the province of Aegyptus offers plenty to discover. Here is just some of what gamers can explore and experience with Dawn of the Delta.

First, the Aegyptus province is set on a large river delta, a landmass at the mouth of a river before it flows into a larger body of water. In Dawn of the Delta, this means players have three distinct areas where they can choose to settle their population.

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One is the drylands, which is an ideal place to build a city. Using irrigation tools also lets the player build farms in this area. Next are the farmlands, which – not surprisingly, considering the name – are a fertile area lush with trees, plants, and grain. It’s a safer place to build than the floodplains, the third option. While this terrain is especially lush because it sits right on the Nile, that also means it’s prone to flooding.

However, it also offers unique resources, including geese, reeds, and beads.

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All three areas are equally subject to the whims of the seasons, which are divided into Shemu – the harvest season – and Akhet, or the flood season. Both seasons take place over roughly two in-game hours. During Shemu, all production buildings in the floodplains offer up a further ton of goods, but during Akhet, these production sites work at a 25% rate. On the flip side, Fire Safety is increased because of the excess of water.

Just like in the main game, players will have to make choices as to whether they want to “Romanize” their city – introducing Roman deities and traditions – or allow the existing population to carry on with their own traditions. Aegyptus has its own deities to worship: Sobek, Isis-Bastet, and Thoth Trismegistus.

Revering each god increases production of certain goods, like beer, cheese, and stuffed goose, along with boosting sumps and cisterns. Each god in particular comes with their own perks. Turning to Iris-Bastet, for example, boosts happiness and health, also offering a Sphinx shrine that positively impacts population and prestige.

In terms of population, the player will start by working with Threshers, experts on the Nile who can shape mud into bricks for road-building. When making the decision between Romanizing or following the Aegyptian lead, players will then open up two more tiers, each specific to whatever choice they make. If following the Roman route, they will encounter the scholarly Scribes or the go-getter Gymnasiarchs, who are experts in the economy. The Aegyptian option introduces Potters, craftsmen who prefer the old way of doing things, and Chanters, who also hold onto the Egyptian traditions and create beautiful music.

Dawn of the Delta also includes a new storyline, introducing Decimus, a rival to the player’s character who is skilled in military strategy, along with Epistrategos Heron and the Kandis of Kashta. Just before the player arrives in Aegyptus, a beloved and well-known citizen has met an unfortunate end, and it’s up to the player to discover what actually happened. And – or – they can undertake the Sector Project, where they’ll be tasked with rebuilding the Great Pyramids.

Anno 117: Pax Romana and the new Dawn of the Delta expansion are both available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.