Announcing Noisey X SoundCloud Video Singles Party in Los Angeles

Friends, take heed. We’re throwing a party for you in beautiful, sunny Los Angeles.

Join us Wednesday, September 5 to celebrate the launch of Video Singles, brought to you by Noisey and SoundCloud. The event will take place at Resident (428 South Hewitt Street) and will feature live performances by our faves K$upreme, Jae Stephens, and Lil West. First come, first served. Entry is 21+ and based on capacity. You can RSVP right here, right now, and yes, there will be an open bar. After you RSVP, be sure to watch the Jae Stephens and Lil West Video Singles below.

