Annoy Everyone You Know with a James Ferraro Ringtone

Photo courtesy of James Ferraro

Ah, the joys of the modern world. Microwave curries, the easy availability of mangoes in supermarkets, ringtones — these are the things we take for granted, the things we probably aren’t thankful enough for. One man wants to change that. That man is James Ferraro. His FUKU-TONE series of ringtones, created for Tokyo’s Museum of Contemporary Art, have started making their way to SoundCloud. Which is exciting. Offering what the artist calls a “DIGITAL POLLUTION SUITE FOR SMART PHONE DEVICE” these micro-compositions are as strange as you’d expect from the producer behind Skid Row and Far Side Virtual.

Videos by VICE

Further instructions on how to use them to their full potential can be found on the MOT Museum’s website. With just a few clicks you could be the incredibly annoying bloke on the back of a bus jamming a James Ferraro ringtone at full blast. What a moment that’ll be. Get a taste of the experience right now by opening this article on your smartphone in the middle of the trendy coffee shop you’re currently sat in, and pressing play below. So what if everyone hates you — you’ve got a James Ferraro ringtone!



James Ferraro is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter