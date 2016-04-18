Anohni Praises Protesting North Carolina’s Anti-Trans Law, Says Any Response Is the “Right Thing”

Recently, North Carolina has passed a law enforcing individuals use restrooms that correlate with their own birth sex. It’s been an incredibly controversial law causing many LGBT groups to protest in North Carolina for trans rights. It’s also caused a variety of responses from different musicians, such as Bruce Springsteen canceling a recent show in Greensboro. Today, trans artist and activist Anohni spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the recent controversy, and how musicians have chosen to respond to the law.



Of the response as a whole, she says any response means people are “doing the right thing.” “They’re all having their own responses and deciding on their comfort levels. As an artist, you tend to identify your sphere of influence and try to employ that as best you can to hopefully be useful.”

Videos by VICE

She also commented on Bruce’s refusal to play, and Laura Jane Grace’s commital to her performance and transforming it into a day of protest. “Bruce Springsteen, by doing that, made a big impact on people, a lot of middle Americans who love Bruce Springsteen. He definitely broadened the conversation by getting involved. It was very generous of him. And someone like Laura, by staying and performing, she’s making a very similar kind of point coming from a different point of view. They’re all doing a good job.”

You can read the full story on EW. Anhoni’s record Hopelessness is out on May 6. Read our interview with her about the project.