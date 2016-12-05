ANOHNI Shares Video for “Obama” and Asks the President to Release Chelsea Manning

In tradition of already-released videos from her HOPELESSNESS album, Anohni has shared another close-up visual. Today, the singer shared a video for “Obama” and in the song’s description on YouTube, she penned a statement to President Barack Obama, pleading him to released Chelsea Manning from prison before Donald Trump’s inauguration—fearing that Manning may face worse when he takes office. In 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for her involvement in sharing sensitive military documents with WikiLeaks. In the statement, Anohni says:

I voted for you, I campaigned for you across Europe,

Like thousands of others, in the newspapers and on TV, telling European press that you were a feminist, a kind and reasonable man, a just and fair man, that you would restore our country’s dignity.



“OBAMA, Please let Chelsea Manning out of prison.

Recognize her tremendous sacrifice, and her vulnerability.

With Trump incoming, if you leave Chelsea there

She will never see the light of day, or worse.



If you leave her in prison

You send the final message to our nation

that the Obama administration brutally punished moral courage

in these unforgiving United States.



She has suffered Enough, President Obama.

She poses no threat.



Show us the heart of the Obama administration now.



The election is over.

There is no political advantage left in allowing Chelsea to perish in prison.



Have mercy on her, Obama,

friend of the trans community:

I implore you to Free Chelsea Manning.”



Photo: Screengrab of video via YouTube

