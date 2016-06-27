ANOHNI Wrote a Powerful Post on Brexit as a “Prison Riot”



Photo by Inez & Vinoodh

Long before the release of her potent, extraordinary HOPELESSNESS earlier this year, ANOHNI’s long been known for being politically outspoken. A few years ago, she formed the Future Feminism art collective alongside other like-minded artists such as the members of CocoRosie, and a beautiful spoken-word track bearing the same name appeared on her live album from 2014,Cut the World. Along with the portentous messages to society expressed on HOPELESSNESS, she also recently walked 100 kilometers across the western Australian desert’s Pilbara region to protest a uranium mine being built.

So it wasn’t surprising when, following Great Britain’s Brexit referendum that took place at the end of last week, ANOHNI took to her Facebook page to express her thoughts on the historic and potentially calamitous event. referring to the decision as “a prison riot.” “The EU is also the only international governing body capable of having any significant influence over the United States and its actions,” she wrote. “We forfeit a seat at the table of those conversations with volatile power at our own peril.”

We’d love to direct you to the entire post, but alas—ANOHNI removed it. “It’s not unusual for her to edit/delete social media posts,” ANOHNI’s publicist told us. (Politically passionate musicians: They’re just like us!) So who knows if we’ll hear from ANOHNI on this issue again, but regardless, her initially issued comments are plenty passionate and worth taking heed of.

UPDATE: ANOHNI’s reposted her thoughts on Brexit with the following message: “There were the two posts i did on Brexit. i took them down yesterday, but since they are being quoted in papers i am reposting them now so that people know what they actually said. These thoughts, like most people’s on the subject, are a work in progress. best wishes to all, Anohni” Read her thoughts below.

