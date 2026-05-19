Another 2026 Game of the Year Contender Just Hit Xbox Game Pass

The first five months of 2026 have been stacked with highly-rated games and today brings yet another highly-anticipated title to players before May comes to a close.

Forza Horizon 6 Is Available on Game Pass Today

It’s only been a week and a half since Mixtape launched and made waves with its impressive number of perfect review scores and Xbox Game Pass is already launching another one of the biggest games of the year today.

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Forza Horizon 6 is available now for purchase on Xbox Series consoles and PC, as well as available as part of the Ultimate Game Pass subscription tier. This is one of two major releases coming in 2026 from Playground Games, both of which have potential to show up on many game of the year lists when December rolls around.

So far, Forza Horizon 6 is already earning some very impressive scores. The game got a 10/10 from IGN, is sitting at 92% on Metacritic, and currently has very positive reviews on Steam based on more than 10,000 user ratings.

The previous installment in the franchise also earned incredibly high review and made a lot of ‘best of’ lists back in 2021. For those who aren’t familiar with the series, it combines stunning graphics with arcade-style racing and an immersive open-world.

The newest entry in the franchise takes the race to Japan with an amazing lineup of locations and vehicles to explore…

“Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars and become a racing Legend at the Horizon Festival. Start your journey as a tourist and explore a world full of hit music and Japanese culture. Build a Valley Estate, acquire awe-inspiring homes, and display your prized car collection in fully Customizable Garages. Cruise the roads with your friends and join Car Meets around Japan, unleash your imagination with EventLab and build together in Horizon CoLab.”

2026 is turning out to be a stacked year when it comes to game of the year contenders, so it will be very interesting to see which of these early year titles manage to make the cut at the end of the list. From Resident Evil Requiem to Mixtape to Pragmata to Forza Horizon 6; there is going to be plenty of competition by the time awards season arrives.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates throughout season 1 of Forza Horizon 6.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles.