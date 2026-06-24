Another Big Game Abandons September 2026 Release to Avoid The Crowd

As games attempt to avoid launching too close to Grand Theft Auto VI, the September release calendar has gotten out of hand. Now, another game is abandoning its originally planned September release to retreat to 2027 and avoid the crowd.

Lords of the Fallen II Retreats to a 2027 Release Window

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Lords of the Fallen II was originally slated for a September release, but the game is now officially shifting its release window to Q1 2027.

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The delay was announced by CI Games, who explained on social media that the the Gameplay Feedback Team, a dedicated group of seasoned Souls-like veterans within our Launch Creative Team, have identified meaningful opportunities to further refine and strengthen the overall experience.

These enhancements will benefit from additional integration, iteration, and polishing time, enabling the team to deliver the highest possible quality at launch. With that in mind, the team now plans to go live sometime in early 2027.

In addition to the delay giving the team more time to work on enhancements and refining the gameplay experience, this change also helps Lords of the Fallen II avoid the overcrowded September window and the Grand Theft Auto VI-dominated holiday shopping season.

“This updated release window also strategically positions Lords of the Fallen II outside of a highly competitive holiday period, ensuring the game receives the dedicated attention it deserves.”

The team is apparently still very motivated looking forward to providing the best possible version of the game when the time comes:

“The team remains fully energized by the strong response to our recent reveals and is deeply focused on delivering a standout dark fantasy action RPG and a worthy successor to the Lords of the Fallen franchise. We are grateful for the continued passion, feedback, and support from our community, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.”

For those who are less familiar with the game, Lords of the Fallen II is a dark fantasy action-RPG featuring brutal, soulslike combat. It is a follow-up to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen.

“Battle against the darkness in an epic adventure across a shattered kingdom. A millennium after the Great Rupture, the Umbral darkness has consumed almost all. One Kingdom remains—a sacred land shrouded by an ancient force. But as light fades, darkness rises, and the Eternal Night draws near. A hero must rise, for a God to fall.”

A more specific release date will likely be revealed sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Lords of the Fallen II and the rest of the fall and holiday release lineup.

Lords of the Fallen II releases in early 2027 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.