Another Big Game Just Got a September 2026 Release Date

As the video game industry continues to do everything possible to avoid releasing too close to Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch date, another upcoming 2026 title just announced a September release date for its Switch 2 version.

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice Releases September 4 for Nintendo Switch 2

Play video

September is going to be an incredibly busy month for gamers, as nearly every fall release seems to be crammed into the month in an attempt to create some space for GTA6 to dominate sales, streaming, and the general gaming discourse throughout the usual holiday season.

Videos by VICE

Nintendo Switch 2 owners who enjoy anime and arena battlers are going to have an even busier month now that My Hero Academia: All’s Justice has confirmed a September release on the Nintendo console. All’s Justice originally launched in February 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles, but it sounds like the title is ready to make the jump to Nintendo at the end of this summer.

The Switch 2 version will be available in Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition, with preorders granting early unlock access to playable characters Izuku Midoriya Rising and All For One Chaos as well as 30,000 Hero Coins, the in-game currency used for customization items and Minigames.

The Switch 2 version introduces exclusive features including online battle via GameShare using GameChat, allowing players to enjoy matches with friends. The Switch 2 version also includes a brand-new Minigame mode, introducing a collection of fun and challenging activities featuring Class 1-A students.

“In Minigame mode, players test their skills across a variety of challenges as they aim for high scores and bragging rights.”

For those who aren’t familiar with All’s Justice, the game features multiple modes where players are thrust into battles set in the My Hero Academia universe, including a Story Mode covering the climactic Final War arc.

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice for Switch 2 may be the latest game to get a September 2026 release date, but it seems likely it won’t be the last. Tons of games that were showcased at the Summer Game Fest and surrounding events will be joining All’s Justice with September launches, as well. Gamers should check back in the coming weeks for more updates on the late summer and early fall release schedule.

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Nintendo Switch 2 version launches on September 4.