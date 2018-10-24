Another bomb said to target Rep. Maxine Waters discovered in congressional mail office

Capitol Hill police on Wednesday intercepted a suspicious package at a congressional mail center in Maryland that may have been addressed to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

Authorities confirmed they are investigating a package that showed up in the congressional mailroom, but have not yet identified to whom it was addressed. ABC and CNN are both reporting Waters was the target, citing confidential law enforcement sources.

If she’s confirmed as the target, Waters would be just one of more at least a half-dozen high-profile liberal figures who have been targeted with a pipe bomb over the last 48 hours. Like the other alleged bomb targets, Rep. Waters — an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s presidency — is often a target of right-wing conspiracies and memes.

“Maxine Waters is a mad dog,” Alex Jones said during an Infowars podcast in May. “She has cultural, political, spiritual rabies.”

President Trump routinely refers to Waters as the “very low I.Q. Maxine Waters” and recently appeared to threaten her with violence on Twitter.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros was the first to receive a package containing an explosive device, which was left in the mailbox of his home in Katonah, New York, on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, another device addressed to the Clintons’ residence in Chappaqua, New York, was intercepted, followed by a device addressed to Barack Obama’s office in Washington on Wednesday.

Authorities found another pipe bomb in CNN’s mailroom in New York Wednesday inside a package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent CNN guest who’s also an outspoken critic of President Trump. Another package containing a device was found in Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, though it’s not clear she was the target. The package had been addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder but was sent to Wasserman Schultz because her office was listed as the return address on the envelope. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday that he had also received a device, contradicting earlier reports from his office and his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, denying he was a target.

Waters recently denied accusations that someone in her office doxed three GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee after their personal contact information was posted in Wikipedia. Waters called the accusation the result of “completely false, absurd, and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that are being peddled by ultra-right-wing pundits, outlets and websites.” U.S. Capitol Police arrested the doxing suspect on Oct. 3, who was identified as a resident of Washington, D.C.

Cover image: ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22: Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaks onstage during A Celebration of Women For Abrams at The Gathering Spot on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)