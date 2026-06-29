Another Cryptic My Chemical Romance Post Has Fans Asking, Will It Be New Music This Time?

Almost two months after announcing the 15th anniversary edition of Danger Days, My Chemical Romance has dropped another cryptic post. It seems that they’re hinting at an upcoming announcement. Posted on the band’s Instagram Stories, it features a staticky screen emerging from shadows emblazoned with the phrase MCRmy.

Underneath is written a simple message: “Tomorrow…” Since Instagram shows it was posted about 17 hours ago, that means the announcement is probably coming today, June 29.

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Some fans noted that the message on the screen was written in the font from their 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. This led to hopeful suggestions of a Three Cheers tour, similar to the Black Parade tour they’ve been on since 2025. My Chemical Romance also released a deluxe reissue of Three Cheers in June 2025 to mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

So with Long Live the Black Parade still going and reissues of Three Cheers and Danger Days already out, what’s left for My Chemical Romance to announce? A Bullets reissue? Or has hell frozen over and we’re finally getting a brand-new album?

My Chemical Romance Teases Announcement, Fans Straddle the Line Between High and Low Expectations

Image via My Chemical Romance Instagram Stories

While My Chemical Romance is a beloved pillar in the emo community, the last few years have proven frustrating for some fans. Those who want new music specifically. After reuniting in 2020, but postponing their comeback tour to 2022, the band has only released one new single, “Foundations of Decay”.

Since then, their announcements have been strictly for live shows, reissues, or merch drops. So, safe to say, some fans are getting a little antsy. As one person commented on Facebook, “They’ve been back for 6 years now, and all we’ve gotten is foundations of decay and multiple tours that are SO expensive!”

$27 for a pit ticket at an MCR show makes some sense for 2007, but those days are long gone. Others commented similar sentiments, like one fan who wrote, “You know. Unless they are releasing new music. I just don’t care.” Another wrote, “Another cash grab wooppee.”

But there are still those who are holding out for something big from their favorite band. “Like a sleeper agent, I’m activated. Let’s f—in go,” one fan commented.

Others speculated on an official release of The Paper Kingdom. This unreleased concept album from around 2012 was supposed to be the fifth My Chemical Romance album. But the band shelved the project when the process and material began to affect their mental health. Still, some demos have leaked through the years. Also, the band debuted the Paper Kingdom-era track “War Beneath the Rain” during the Black Parade tour.

However it falls this time, there’s likely to be an ever-widening gulf between frustrated MCR fans and diehard nostalgia lovers the longer we go without new music.