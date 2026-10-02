Another K-Pop Group Has Joined BTS in Boycotting 2027 Grammys Over Divisive New Category

Now, two juggernauts of K-Pop will not be submitting their music to the Grammys next year. The move is a boycott of the new 2027 rules, which created a separate category for Asian Pop Music.

BTS was the first to announce their boycott plans. According to NME, the group’s members all posted the same message on their Instagram accounts. “We have decided not to submit our work to this year’s Grammy Awards,” the statement read. “We hope music can be heard and loved for itself, beyond regions or languages.

Videos by VICE

They added, “We are grateful to our ‘ARMY’ and everyone who has always supported us.”

Next, the outlet reported that Stray Kids may also be boycotting the 2027 Grammys. In a statement from their record label, JYP, it was announced: “Stray Kids did not submit for the Grammys”. Neither the group nor their reps stated explicitly why they made this decision, but the timing seems to be very coincidental.

BTS is boycotting the 2027 Grammys, and Stray Kids may be following their lead

As noted, the move comes after the Grammys organization announced some changes for 2027. This included the aforementioned new Asian Pop category, as well as four other new categories:

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Best Latin Song

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Best Traditional Folk Album

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

In a previous statement, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said that the new changes will aid 2027 in being “an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we’re seeing across music.”

“The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today’s music industry and the many genres, crafts, and creators shaping it,” he continued. “We’re excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”

Music fans also have thoughts on the Grammys’ new Asian pop music category

This boycott is not limited to K-Pop artists taking a stand for their convictions. Fans are also speaking out against the Grammys. “These new categories are good for visibility, but it also highlights something simple: music from different cultures is still being sorted into separate boxes instead of being judged on equal footing in the same space,” one person commented on the new categories.

Someone else added, “They’ll do anything to marginalize Asian artists and keep BTS out of the main categories.”

At this time, the Grammys organization does not appear to have commented on the K-Pop boycott.

Photo by Kim Hong-Ji – Pool/Getty Images