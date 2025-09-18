Another Major Xbox Exclusive is Coming to PS5 Soon

A new report claims that another major Xbox exclusive title is coming to PS5 consoles soon. According to the leak, players could be jumping into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on PlayStation platforms.

Microsoft Flight Simulator PS5 Is Coming Soon, According to Leak

A new report claims that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be coming to PS5 very soon. The update comes from a leak from Graczdari. While another Xbox title coming to PlayStation 5 isn’t exactly shocking, its quick release date is a bit of a surprise. If the leak is true, the Flight Simulator PS5 edition will be launching “within weeks.”

Insiders have also recently leaked that a PlayStation State of Play will take place sometime next week. My bet is still on Wed, September 24, but that is a complete guess, I’ll admit. But if Sony plans to host a showcase soon, then it’s likely Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be one of the PS5 titles that will be revealed at the event. I mean, especially if it’s actually set to launch on PlayStation 5 this month.

This is also a big deal, as there are additional rumors that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025 will actually launch this November. So if the popular Xbox exclusive is really coming to PS5 in September, it’s likely that PlayStation users will also get access to Flight Simulator’s latest edition as well. Although, based on previous Microsoft launches, the Sony release might get delayed as exclusives still launch day one on Xbox Game Pass first.

Not the First Major Xbox Exclusive Rumored to be Coming to PlayStation 5

Interestingly, this isn’t even the first major Xbox exclusive to be rumored to be coming to PlayStation 5. Back in June, prominent Bungie dataminers leaked that a Halo PS5 game was in the works. We still don’t know which game in the franchise is reportedly being ported over. However, some speculated that it could be Halo MCC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator releasing on PS5 also falls in line with the company’s recent Xbox strategy. For example, Gears of War Reloaded recently launched on PlayStation platforms on August 26. We also just got Forza Horizon 5 in April. So at this point, Xbox exclusives are no longer exclusive. And this absolutely applies to major flagship franchises for the Xbox brand.

While some hardcore Xbox fans might be disappointed in every title seemingly releasing on PS5, the new strategy seems to be working. In July, Forza Horizon 5 was actually the best-selling game on PlayStation 5. There have also been previous months where 6 out of the top 10 best-selling titles on PS5 were all Xbox ports or exclusives.

So Microsoft’s focus on software sales seems to be gaining traction. If Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 does get announced for PS5, I hope it also includes support for PSVR2. Now that would be epic!