Another Massive Chemical Explosion Just Happened in Eastern China

A mammoth explosion lit up the night sky in an industrial area in eastern China late Monday night.

The state-run People’s Daily confirmed the blast on Twitter and posted an image that appears to show a large fireball “in a chemical industry zone,” but authorities have not detailed the cause of the explosion or its impact.

Videos by VICE

The incident occurred about 250 miles southeast of Beijing in Dongying, a city of around 2 million in Shandong province.

Related: In Photos: The Aftermath of the Massive Explosion in the Chinese City of Tianjin

Breaking: A blast seen and heard in a chemical industry zone in Lijin, Dongying City of Shandong around 23:25 Mon.— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina)August 31, 2015

The blast Monday is just the latest in a series of industrial explosions that have rocked China this summer.

Another factory in Shandong province went up in flames on August 23, killing one person, and a massive explosion on August 12 in the city of Tianjin killed more than 150 people and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.

An investigation is currently underway to determine who is responsible for the explosion at the Tianjin plant, and whether the plant’s operators erred by allowing chemicals to be stored so close to homes.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.