Another Mid 1990s Video Game Mascot Revival May Be In the Works

A new rumor has arrived after Xbox Games Showcase that suggest another classic console platforming mascot may have a game in the works.

Rumor: A New Crash Bandicoot Game IS Scheduled, But Not Ready for Reveal

Nostalgic gamers and retro fans had a bit of excitement during the Xbox Game Showcase over the weekend when Xbox revealed Spyro: A Realm Beyond and confirmed a 2027 release date for the upcoming franchise revival.

Videos by VICE

Now, just a few days after the showcase, the same industry insider who leaked the Spyro project before the showcase is back and claiming that a Crash Bandicoot game is also in the works, but wasn’t ready for reveal this time around.

According to the leaker, who runs the No arms and no legs account on Twitter/X: “A new Crash Bandicoot game is scheduled too, but will not be unveiled for the moment.

Patience, Wumpa lovers! 🔥”

Prior to the Xbox Games Showcase, the same account posted the following about Spyro:

“NEW SPYRO GAME : What we know so far 🔥

-Will normally be Showcase

-Includes RPG elements, Shadow Legacy’s vibe

-Could contains a beach / island hub

-A well known villain could be back as main antagonist

-Developed by Toys for Bob since years, don’t know if it’s them now”

Crash Bandicoot did receive a new installment in 2020 with the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, but there hasn’t been another mainline, numbered installment in the franchise since then. Since Microsoft purchased Activision, the rights to the IP now sit with Xbox, so it could be very interesting to see what the company has in mind for the platformer that was once the PS1 system-seller and mascot.

With Xbox making a new push to explore exclusives again, it would be very interesting to see if the company would create a new Crash game as a multiplatform release or try to associate Crash and his games with Xbox going forward. Right now there are two confirmed Xbox exclusives coming this year and in 2027.

At this time, all of the news related to an upcoming Crash game is firmly in the realm of rumors, so fans should take all of these theories with a grain of salt.

Be sure to check back soon for more Crash Bandicoot and Spyro news and updates as we learn more about the upcoming projects for each franchise.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy are both available now.