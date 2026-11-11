Another Rock Hall Inductee is Skipping This Year’s Ceremony, But Longtime Fans Likely Saw That Coming

Yet another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is skipping this year’s ceremony, after Oasis announced they’d be sitting it out on November 14, 2026. But longtime Sade fans aren’t surprised to hear the typically elusive group won’t be making the ceremony either.

The group, led by Sade Adu, posted a statement on their website sharing the news. They’ll be skipping the Rock Hall ceremony this year, but had a much different response than the Gallagher brothers.

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“Sorry we can’t be there in person to celebrate with the other artists,” the statement read. “Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us.”

The statement continued, “Being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame is both a gift and a timely reminder to give thanks. Not only to those who voted for us but also every single person who lets our music into their lives.”

Sade Shares Gratitude for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Honor But Will Not Attend Ceremony

Sade’s statement included words of thanks to their manager, Roger Davies, and every member of the band. It mentioned Sade Adu, Stuart Matthewman, Paul Denman, and Andrew Hale. Additionally, producer Mike Pela was included as “the fifth Sade” for his longtime work with the group. He passed away in 2022, but the group wrote, “This is as much yours as ours, Mike. Forever our soul mate.”

They also added, “We are indebted to the ones who’ve been with us on this road to get here.” A much different perspective than Oasis, who felt that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was “all a load of bollocks.”

Sade is being inducted in the performer category of the Rock Hall, just one of many deserving artists in the 2026 class. Their first nomination came in 2024, but this year they secured the honor. Fellow inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, and of course Oasis.

Meanwhile, the brothers Gallagher have their own plans for induction day. Noel is playing a set at Goldie’s EFG Jazz Festival in London, his first solo performance since Oasis reunited in 2025.

As for Liam, he hasn’t shared any other engagements, so perhaps he simply doesn’t want to go to the ceremony. Considering he once called the whole thing “mentally disturbed”, fans aren’t surprised at the decision.

Photo by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images