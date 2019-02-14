Another video appears to show R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl, report says

New footage has emerged that appears to show R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl, according to CNN.

The 42-minute video was obtained by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who said he’s representing a man who once worked for R. Kelly and knows the girl in the video. Avenatti told CNN, which saw that video, that he gave the VHS tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend.

The video could lead to an indictment, an anonymous senior law enforcement official in Illinois told the New Yorker. Kelly was already indicted — and acquitted — in 2002 on 21 counts of child pornography relating to a tape in which he appears to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement provided to VICE News, Kelly’s lawyer said his client “denies that he has engaged in any illegal conduct, of any kind whatsoever.”

“There are three countries in the world where people are presumed guilty, China, North Korea, and Myanmar,” the statement continues. “Unfortunately, that is the standard of justice that is now being applied to R Kelly.”

The video given to CNN appears to show a girl who repeatedly refers to her “14-year-old p—-,” although it’s not clear whether she was actually that young. Kelly also urinates on the girl, according to CNN. One of the videos Kelly was previously indicted for also showed him urinating on an underage girl.

“Mr. Kelly is a predator and a criminal who has preyed on young, vulnerable girls for far too long,” Avenatti said in a statement he posted to Twitter on Thursday. (Police arrested Avenatti in November after domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife, but the district attorney declined to bring charges.)

Last month, Lifetime aired a docu-series called “Surviving R. Kelly,” which detailed allegations of abusive sexual relationships and sent shockwaves across the music industry. Although Kelly had been accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with minors for decades — and was even accused of running a sex “cult” in a July 2017 BuzzFeed article — various artists who had previously worked with him began to apologize and vowed to terminate their relationships.

After the documentary aired, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked survivors of the alleged abuse to come forward.

