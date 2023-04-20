Antha Pantha on Working With A$AP Ferg and Twerking All Day

Presented By Levi’s.

To celebrate this year’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop, VICE is spending the coming months looking ahead to the next 50 years—which Harlem-born and raised Antha Pantha is helping to infuse with storytelling, collaboration, DC Comics, and kittens.

The “B.W.A.” and “Real Bitches” rapper came onto the scene in 2019 with childhood friend A$AP Ferg (their dads are best friends) and his indie underground label Sewer Sounds. Here, she discusses how joy is the best feeling to bring to the studio regardless of a song’s subject matter and how growing up as a movie buff has influenced her music. Antha Pantha might have a Captain America tattoo and a cat named Batman, but she says she’s a Disney girl at heart. And though her music takes on a more adult vibe than any classic kid’s movie, there’s still this commitment to narrative and fun.

For the future of hip-hop, Pantha predicts there will be more of a family-style community, much in the way Sewer Sounds is offering now. “You see more collaborations, you see more artists kicking it on a regular day rather than just being in the studio,” she says. “I feel like the sound is gonna be a little different, but it’s gonna go back to the family sense.”