Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Hungry Ghosts’ Will Become an Animated Show

When Anthony Bourdain’s Hungry Ghosts, a graphic novel done in collaboration with Joel Rose, was released posthumously last October, it revealed an unseen side of the food and travel icon through its twisted world of monsters and food-related horror. From a dinner party that summons demons to a rich man obsessed with eating horses, the chef and author’s final literary work was beautiful and haunting, leaving some readers wanting more. Good news for those readers and for fans everywhere of horror, food, and Bourdain: A Hungry Ghosts series is now in development, Deadline reported this week.



According to Deadline, we can expect a series of ghost stories that’s “frightening, hilarious, twisted, and culinary-inspired.” In the same vein as recent animated anthologies like Netflix’s tech-focused horror series Love, Death & Robots, the Bourdain-inspired series will have episodes that “range in tone” and “look completely different from the last,” depending on what best fits each story.

The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation, and as Eater has pointed out, if its most recent release, the innovative and award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is any indication of what they’re doing going forward, there’s a lot to be excited about with this one. Alas, as hungry as we might be for this series, it’s not yet announced when it will be released or where we’ll be able to watch it.

Between this and the upcoming adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, we might never sleep—or even eat—again, but we’re looking forward to watching anyway.