Anthony Kiedis Saved a Baby While Filming Carpool Karaoke

Earlier this week, Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and delivered 15 of the most emotionally confusing minutes in television history—not least because Anthony Kiedis and James Corden have an impromptu wrestling match on a stranger’s lawn, and then everybody gets topless to “The Zephyr Song.” But in a recent Radio X interview, Kiedis explains to Chris Moyles that some other, even more unbelievable things happened while filming.

The story goes that after the wrestling match came “a glorious dance-off,” which for some reason was cut from the final edit. They decided to celebrate with some Mexican food from around the corner, at which point, Kiedis explains, “A woman came running out of her house holding a child, saying ‘My baby, my baby, my baby can’t breathe!’” So Kiedis, the rest of the Chili Peppers, and Corden all ran across the street toward the woman.

“The lady thrust the baby into my arms,” Kiedis says, “The baby was not breathing. I thought, ‘I’m going to try and do a little baby CPR real quick to see if I can get some air in this kid.’ I tried to open the mouth but it was locked shut. So I started started rubbing the belly, bubbles came out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place. The ambulance showed up. I handed the baby over, who was breathing and fine, and we went back to Carpool Karaoke.”

When pressed with obvious questions such as “ARE YOU SERIOUS??” he just replied: “When you’re a dad and somebody yells ‘My baby’, you jog across the street.”

