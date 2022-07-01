The Best of Anthropologie’s 4th of July Home Sale

I don’t know about y’all, but the only thing keeping me hyped for Independence Day at this point is the incoming plethora of sales, deals, and steals. And this weekend, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters’ rich cousin who vacations in Santorini, has French-girl bangs, and throws effortlessly cool dinner parties, is taking 30% off select bedding, furniture, candles, and more—just in time for some much-needed retail therapy. So, practice some self-care this long weekend with an ice-cold can of gut-friendly, prebiotic Minion soda, and snag some trés chic (and heavily discounted) furniture.

From bug-repellent candles and elevated dishware, here are some of the best pieces from Anthropologie’s summer sale that you’ll want for upgrading your domicile (or to take with you when you decide to flee the country).

Videos by VICE

Strap yourself in for this one

Made of strapping, smooth leather and sturdy oak, this bed frame marries the vibes of Kanye’s Montana ranch and Dakota Johnson’s AD home tour into a MCM masterpiece that’ll stand the test of time—and it’s more than $500 off right now. Here for it? 1,000%.

Bugs, be gone

The air’s getting muggier, the sun’s feeling hotter. It’s starting to smell like… sniffs… bug season. This summer, though, I vow not to get eaten alive. Enter: this chic citronella candle, which comes in a teeny-tiny paper bag to bring you all the sack-lunch nostalgia. Citronella is an all-natural insect repellent which helps keep the little bloodsuckers at bay, making this hand-poured candle both functional and aesthetically pleasing (in a West Coast, trying-hard-to-not-look-like-I’m-trying kind of way).

For the nectar of the gods

If you’ve ever dreamt about pouring drinks for your guests—or more likely, yourself—straight out of a carafe shaped like Neptune’s teardrops, this one’s for you. This elegant glass carafe will bring the grace of the sea god right to your table, and only costs a little more than $50. Complete the vision with a set of these matching coupe glasses, because even Olympians need to unwind from time to time.

Business or pleasure?

This Business & Pleasure canvas cooler is for those who are as dedicated to the business of pleasure as we are, here at Rec Room. Take some ice-cold brewskis with you to keep cool by that summer bonfire, to hydrate between Spikeball points in the park, or anywhere else you might want to crack open a cold one—we won’t judge.

An homage to your old checkered Vans

This lamp brings up faint memories of frat basements and watermelon Four Loko, but in the fondest way possible. And while those slip-on checkered Vans will remain a classic, it may be time to switch them out for something a little more grown(-ish). Let this Anna Spiro lamp serve as a reminder to your friends that you still got it.

Et, enfin, la pièce de résistance

There’s just something about aesthetic cooking utensils and dishware that is so… chef’s kiss. These ceramic cruets are just the cherry on top of your fancy-AF, grown-up kitchen, and you can grab ‘em for $12 off.

Check out the rest of the site’s epic home sale and take that endless add-to-cart sesh I know you’ve been needing.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.