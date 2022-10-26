Anti-Abortion Republican Deletes Account After Being Outed as MILF Reply Guy

It’s unprecedented times on Twitter dot com, but if there’s one tradition that’s evergreen, it’s conservative politicians being horny on main and then blaming it on hackers.

Republican Jarrod Golden, who is running for auditor in Franklin County, Ohio, has seemingly spent months liking and replying to tweets from MILF porn accounts, in between liking tweets calling former President Donald Trump the “greatest president of the 21st century,” calls to “abolish the FBI” following the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, and posts from ACT for America (which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a hate group) to “Defund Politicians, Refund Americans!”.

He also liked tweets that expressed support for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that sex workers have said makes their lives more difficult and their livelihoods more precarious. Perhaps on-brand, he also liked one from a performer who tweeted if any older men wanted to “breed” her.

But out of all of these, the thing that made him delete his whole account was throwing some likes at hot moms. He also made the occasional reply—usually a “Yep” or “Wow” in response to posts asking if their “curvy mom bods [were] hot enough,” for example.

Twitter user @rooster_ohio, who is documenting “all Ohio’s depravity” on their Substack, spotted Golden’s Twitter habits and posted screenshots, which went viral Tuesday afternoon.

The Franklin County Republican Party is running a very horny man for county auditor that doesn’t realize his likes are public. pic.twitter.com/QSGzxPJHea — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 25, 2022

Within an hour of that tweet, Golden’s Twitter account was deleted. His Facebook and campaign website are now also offline.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that they’d contacted Golden for comment about the Twitter likes through Facebook but did not receive a response. Golden did not respond to Motherboard’s emailed request for comment on Tuesday evening, either.

Josh Jaffe, chairman of the Franklin County Republican Party Central Committee, told the Dispatch that a campaign worker was helping Golden manage the account, but that Golden started experiencing health issues and stopped using Twitter several months ago. Motherboard viewed Golden’s account before it was deleted, and the most recent activity was in August.

“The account had been compromised. He was under the impression it had been deactivated months ago,” Jaffe told the Dispatch. “The reality is, someone who is experiencing medical problems suspended his account for that reason, and the inactive accounts became compromised,” Jaffe said. This is possible—dormant accounts are often targets for hacking—but it’s not entirely plausible in Golden’s case, since his porn likes were evenly mixed in between likes for right-wing politics and for his own local Republican party groups and candidates.

It’s fine and good to go on a like-spree on your favorite porn accounts, to be clear. It’s even good to reply to performers’ tweets; replying boosts engagement and helps train social media algorithms into boosting them into other people’s timelines, which is great. We love that. But like Republican congressman Madison Cawthorne getting caught in drag after going on anti-trans tirades, or Ted Cruz (whose behavior needs no introduction) smashing the like on “Dick for Two” on 9/11, it’s not about the action, but the hypocrisy of it all. An account owned by someone endorsed by the GOP—a party attempting to demonize all forms of adult content, especially on social media, and has led the push for destroying the right to an abortion—has been a huge fan of MILF porn accounts for months, whether he was actually hacked or not.