Anti-Aging Industry Booms as Younger People Search for the Fountain of Youth

The market size for anti-aging products continues to rise each year, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly six percent between 2023 and 2032.

This is no shock, of course. Whenever you go on social media, you see an ad for a new anti-aging product or procedure marketed as a “must-have.” The societal pressure to “age with grace” can be overwhelming at times.

While I am all for individuals doing what they want with their bodies or investing money in quality skincare, I also can acknowledge that the anti-aging market itself can be exploitative to many. Countless businesses and advertisements profit off our insecurities, positioning themselves as the solution to problems we otherwise wouldn’t have viewed as such.

Just a few years ago, I was completely oblivious to the fine lines on my face. Now, it seems they’re all I can see when looking in the mirror, often making me feel like they’re something that needs “fixing.”

Again, it’s important to take care of your skin, but it’s also completely normal—not to mention a privilege—to show evidence of aging. It’s beautiful that our bodies offer us proof of living, laughing, loving, and reacting.

And this anti-aging trend isn’t just targeting adults—it’s reaching children. Young, impressionable kids are constantly seeing content from influencers like Kim Kardashian sharing their anti-aging skin care routines. These are the same people who can afford the products and treatments many of us regular folks cannot.

Donya Momenian, Fashion and Beauty Associate Editor at Teen Vogue, recently wrote an article about how these trends are impacting teens.

“For young people the messaging is understandably confusing—and many are getting the wrong impression that they should be doing strict anti-aging regimens while they’re still in their teens,” Momenian wrote.

She added that “it’s the relentless emphasis on anti-aging online and in the media that has influenced young people to wreak havoc in the retinol aisle.”

“And in the process, young people are using skin care treatments that could be damaging their skin early on under the guise that it will prevent them from looking older in the future,” she added.

While it’s absolutely advisable to take care of your skin, many “anti-aging” trends aren’t even backed by science. And with the market growing, it’s clear these products, advertisements, and influencers are getting in our heads.

Take care of your skin. Invest in healthy products. But don’t let social media make you feel like you need to spend thousands to “fix” something that isn’t a real problem.