Anti-Fascists Clash with Pegida Movement in Vienna: Hate in Europe

Founded in Germany in 2014, the far right, anti-Islamic movement Pegida has since spread throughout western Europe, with organizers planning demonstrations in Switzerland, Spain, and Belgium.

On February 2, the movement held a rally in Vienna, Austria, but was met with opposition from anti-fascist activists in the city center. Despite being separated by heavy police presence, tension between the two groups escalated.

VICE News went to the rally to find out what motivated Pegida supporters, as well as anti-Pegida demonstrators, to take to the streets.

