People Share the Stories Behind Their Anti-Police Tattoos

If the 2020s solidified one notion in the collective mind, it’s that “All Cops Are Bastards”, right? Ever since 2013, when the Black Lives Matter movement brought police brutality to the front of civil rights conversations, even the most mild-mannered citizens seem ready to embrace some edgy anti-cop rhetoric.

But to some people, that sentiment is so near and dear it’s a fundamental part of their identity – to the point they decide to get it inked on their bodies forever. Of course, this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Plenty of people who’ve experienced or witnessed police brutality on and offline don’t necessarily want to etch their trauma onto their skin.

Personally, despite my strong feelings against law enforcement, I fall in the category of those who’d rather have their dog’s name tattooed on their arm. I’m curious about the stories behind ACAB tattoos, though, and the breaking point that led someone to say: “Let’s do this.”

I asked friends and acquaintances who have anti-police tattoos to tell VICE why. All interviewees asked to be called by their first names or nicknames to avoid being recognised by the authorities or their families.

Daan, 28, sterilisation technician

VICE: Can you describe your tattoo? Daan: It’s dead cops hanging from a meat hook.

**Why did you get it?

**Just look at recent events from where I live: Not long ago, 16 officers in Antwerp were convicted of harassment and bullying. There are still too many police officers who abuse their power.

**Aren’t you afraid of regretting it later on?

**No, I don’t have any regrets. Maybe I will when I’m older, but I’m not worried about that yet – at the end of the day it’s just a tattoo on my skin.

**Do your parents know?

**No, I think they’d disown me. My girlfriend is absolutely not a fan either.

Amore Flow (age and occupation undisclosed)

VICE: What do your tattoos mean? Amore Flow: In France, the three dot symbol represents the saying “Mort aux vaches” which translates literally to “Death to cows”, but basically means “Death to pigs” in English – “cows” is slang for cops. The 1312 I have on my lip is actually ACAB in numbers, matching to each letter alphabetically.

**How would you reform the police force if you could?

**I’d make them wear shorts and only contact them for domestic emergencies.

Beatriz, 25, programmer

VICE: Why did you get this tattoo? Beatriz: I’m Portuguese-Angolan, so the colour of my skin doesn’t lend itself to respectful exchanges with the police. I studied social sciences, as well as forensic sciences, and during my specialisation I learned a lot about how cops think and their psychological tendencies: Frankly, they’re sick. It’s not the job that makes them pigs, they were pigs before they started.

**I’m guessing you don’t feel safe around police?

**Not at all. In my neighbourhood, I see crimes happening in front of my house 24/7. The police patrol my street at all hours, and only stop to buy something from the supermarket, or tell undocumented people not to squat.

**If you had the power to change something about how the police operate, what would you do?

**Don’t you find it strange that some doctors study for ten years to have our lives in their hands, while police officers – who are also supposed to protect us – have such little training?

I think the most important thing would be to give them an education centred on social sciences, to understand how much their job is based on systems of privileges.

Toto, 30, self-employed

VICE: What’s your problem with the police? Toto: The police are part of a system that perpetuates oppression. They’re there to protect the interests of the rich and maintain the oppression of the working class: They’re a racist and violent militia.

**Do you feel safe when the police are around?

**When you know the true purpose of the police, it’s hard to feel safe.

**What does your tattoo represent?

**I’ve had this pig for two years. A friend drew it as a flash, and I reserved it right away. It’s a playful nod to activists who mock cops by calling them pigs, which is quite accurate when you see how they behave.

Matéo, 26, social media editor

VICE: Why did you get this tattoo? Matéo: I’ve been assaulted by the police multiple times for no reason. The most traumatic time was when a friend and I were exploring an abandoned part of the Schaerbeek train station, in Brussels. We took some photos and as we were leaving, about half an hour later, we saw a police van approaching. Five or six officers got out, pointing their guns at us and shouting to raise our hands in the air. One of them pressed our faces against a wall. After a few minutes, I heard one officer say, “We have nothing on them, we didn’t catch them in the act.”

**Surreal…

**The story could’ve ended there, but as we were heading back on our train towards the centre, I got a bad feeling. We got off at our stop, which is usually full of shady characters, and I saw a patrol force watching us from a distance. Once again, we were arrested and asked the exact same questions. They let us go after a few minutes, but not without a small racist remark.

**So you got the tattoo after the experience?

**Yes, shortly after. I had a beer with a friend and we talked about all the times we wished justice had come for the police, too.

**What frustrates you the most?

**I think the police are way too protected. Distrusting the police has almost become a defence mechanism and survival instinct for minorities like myself. If good cops are out there, rebel and prove you’re not dogs.

Bee, 31, tattoo artist

VICE: What’s the story behind your tattoo? Bee: It was a flash, I got it during an exchange with another artist. I thought the design was cool.

**Do you feel safe around the police?

**No, especially with the current situation in France, where I’m from. French police have recently brutally repressed a number of anti-government protests. They’ve also never helped me when I needed them.

**What exactly do you feel?

**I don’t hate the individuals themselves, but rather the current police institution, with its violence, unequal treatment, racism and the rest.

Antoine, 31, musician

VICE: Why did you get the tattoo of four black dice reading “1312”? Antoine: I’m from the South Shore of Quebec City, where police are ridiculously aggressive even though it’s a fairly peaceful suburb. When I was a teenager, I got stopped seven or eight times for random “checks” for absolutely no reason. I was never a big fan of the police, but one particular event completely shattered my trust in them.

**Can you tell me about it?

**A few years ago, I was working as a cook in a restaurant with a drive-through. We spotted a police car in the queue, and a former colleague who was visiting us – and was slightly drunk – shouted, “Damn you dirty pigs!” through the window. The police couldn’t see us, but they heard us. At one point, I made eye contact with them, and suddenly I was the culprit in their eyes.

They waited for us outside the restaurant for four hours and threatened to arrest me if I didn’t own up to it. I was quite young at the time and didn’t really know my rights. I’m not proud of it, but I ended up giving them my ex-colleague’s name. He had to apologise over the phone because he’d insulted the local police chief.

**Do you feel safe in the presence of the police?

**Not really, I have this strong feeling that things can escalate quickly. There are days when I find it a bit ridiculous, actually, because I’m a young white man in a city where violence isn’t really a big issue. I can’t imagine being a person of colour in a larger city.

**Why the dice?

**An artist I liked was drawing a lot of dice at the time and I realised it would be the perfect camouflage. I don’t think the artist had any idea of what they were tattooing.

Björg, 26, bartender

VICE: What does your tattoo represent? Björg: I took the logo from clothing brand Fuck The Population because I think the design is cool. But the meaning for me is “Fuck The Police”. I’ve had quite a few unfair encounters with the police that’s sparked a strong hatred to authoritarian power in me.

**Why do you hate the police so much?

**A cop threatened my ex with a baton. We were chilling outside a party that was coming to an end, but the cops thought we were lingering too long and started threatening us. Things escalated quickly and a fight broke out – some of us were arrested.

**Do you think you’ll ever be able to trust the police again?

**I don’t know. I understand that not all cops are bad, but I think they don’t have enough training. As a police officer, you have to deal with difficult situations and people every day – their approach was completely wrong.

Do you plan on getting another tattoo? Yes, a Molotov cocktail being thrown at a police officer.

Patat, 36, tattoo artist

VICE: How many anti-cop tattoos do you have on your body? Patat: Four in total – I think it’s usually heavily tatted people who get anti-cop tattoos. I have ACAB on my hand; a skater hitting a cop with his skateboard while the cop is handcuffing another skater, on my calf; dice with “1312” on them; and a “Fuck The System” tattoo with handcuffed hands.

**Why do you hate the police so much?

**I grew up in the skateboarding scene where you’re often confronted with the police, and over time, you just automatically develop an anti-cop mentality. I could never be with someone whose father or brother is a cop: The hatred is too strong.