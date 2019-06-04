VICE
The Best Photos from Today’s Huge Anti-Trump Protest

Demonstranten bij Trafalgar Square.
Donald Trump’s visit to the UK has provoked a few reactions nobody could have expected. For instance: people on Twitter yas kweening the actual Queen for gifting the President a book worth thousands of pounds – a rare first edition of Churchill’s The Second World War – as if that’s somehow a thinly-veiled dig.

Of course, the visit has also led to all sorts of stuff we did expect, i.e. the giant baby blimp getting another airing, Richard Littlejohn somehow turning an offhanded Trump statement into a Corbyn hit-piece, and protests – lots of protests.

Today, thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square – where Corbyn took to the microphone to tell crowds, “A state visit is an honour, and we don’t think this president deserves an honour” – before marching to Parliament Square in what organisers called a “Carnival of Resistance” against Trump. Photographer Luis Kramer was there to capture what went on.

1559649888854-7C1A8215
1559649908480-7C1A8558
1559649941579-7C1A8545
1559649956760-7C1A8457
1559649971172-7C1A8270
1559649990321-7C1A8289
1559650000866-7C1A8265
1559650030027-7C1A8365
1559650051740-7C1A8514
1559650072716-7C1A8438
1559650097497-7C1A8415
1559650112047-7C1A8213
1559650143583-7C1A8498
1559650157658-7C1A8352

