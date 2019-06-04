The Best Photos from Today’s Huge Anti-Trump Protest

Donald Trump’s visit to the UK has provoked a few reactions nobody could have expected. For instance: people on Twitter yas kweening the actual Queen for gifting the President a book worth thousands of pounds – a rare first edition of Churchill’s The Second World War – as if that’s somehow a thinly-veiled dig.

Of course, the visit has also led to all sorts of stuff we did expect, i.e. the giant baby blimp getting another airing, Richard Littlejohn somehow turning an offhanded Trump statement into a Corbyn hit-piece, and protests – lots of protests.

Today, thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square – where Corbyn took to the microphone to tell crowds, “A state visit is an honour, and we don’t think this president deserves an honour” – before marching to Parliament Square in what organisers called a “Carnival of Resistance” against Trump. Photographer Luis Kramer was there to capture what went on.

@kramerdoingbits