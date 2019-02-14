Anti! Valentine’s Day! Party!

Bit of a weird one: you and a group of similarly single mates have decided to hold a sort of defiant pub night where you all post up in a corner and get a bit pissed and rowdy there and if anyone comes into the pub looking in any way like they are two component parts of a couple then you’ll all lower your voice to loud drunken person whispers and say they look like pigs, or something, ugly pigs, and how you’d rather be single than have to shag them, or something like that. You’re feeling very bitchy about the whole thing and you keep having these pink, lurid, romance-flavoured shots. “TO SINGLEDOM!,” you keep roaring, even though it’s 8pm. “TO BEING SINGLE!”