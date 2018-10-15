Dozens of Brooklyn ‘Antifa Witches’ Are Planning to Put a ‘Hex’ on Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court despite several sexual assault allegations against him, but people still seem adamant about fighting his appointment, from protesters in DC, to students staging walkouts, to #MeToo leaders vowing to take their anger out at the polls. Still, now that impeachment is the only way to actually get him off the bench, a handful of self-proclaimed “Antifa witches” in New York City are turning to more, uh, creative means.

The folks behind Catland Books, “Brooklyn’s premiere occult bookshop,” are going to draw on some dark magic and host a “ritual to hex Brett Kavanaugh” this Saturday. Armed with coffin nails, effigies, and dirt from a graveyard, they’ll be casting spells on Trump’s SCOTUS pick in an effort to make his life a complete fucking nightmare, USA Today reports. We reached out to Catland to get a better idea of exactly what that might look like, but we weren’t able to speak with them in time for publication. Regardless, the ritual’s Facebook page spells things out pretty well.

“Basically, it’s all about causing suffering,” Catland’s co-owner Dakota Bracciale told Newsweek. “And we intend to make Kavanaugh suffer.”

Tickets to the ceremony are already sold out—a bummer for the roughly 13,000 people on Facebook who say they’re interested in going. But even if you can’t show up with a pentacle and a rat’s skull or whatever, you can’t still support the cause: Catland is taking donations, and giving 50 percent of the proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the Ali Forney Center, a nonprofit that helps out homeless LGBTQ youth.

“We are embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and its history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like [Kavanaugh],” the event’s page reads.

The main goal here seems to be to inflict some kind of vague, unbearable misery upon Kavanaugh, but that’s not all Catland is after. The event page says the hex will be aimed at “all rapists and the patriarchy at large,” and a big part of the ceremony is just about sending a message: It’s an “act of solidarity” with survivors, Bracciale told Newsweek—a way to show that the outrage over Kavanaugh’s confirmation isn’t going away any time soon.

“This is basically Antifa witches,” Bracciale said. “We’re coming for these people’s throats, and we will never stop, we will never be silenced… There are a lot of angry people who are righteously filled with rage that are going to take back our country.”

There’s no word on whether Kavanaugh’s gone ahead and armed himself with some protective herbs, gemstones, and incense to guard against the impending attack, but it looks like a few of his allies know there’s a curse coming his way—and at least one of them seems really, really freaked out about it. Apparently it’s about to get a whole lot scarier for men out there.

https://youtu.be/Q5F7lde1s_U?t=1202

This post has been updated.



