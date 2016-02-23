Antigone’s Dark and Ethereal Sound Returns on Token Records

Fresh off a double EP called Cantor Dust for Belgian underground imprint, Token Records, comes a follow up single from French techno veteran, Antigone, aka Antonin Jeanson. The single from Jeanson marks the first release from Token this year. Things got off to a slow start after label boss Kr!z was involved in a serious car crash back in September, but that hasn’t stopped them from gearing up for a big year in 2016. “Saudade” is another typically heavy offering from the label, who have made their mark consistently releasing floor-ready material from some of Europe’s biggest names in techno. Last year Token released the outstanding Aphelion compilation featuring the likes of modular synth wizard Surgeon, and Dystopian label boss Rødhåd to give a comprehensive overview of the dark and hypnotic sounds from the Belgian label.

Antigone earned his footing after a decade of DJing and record digging on the European circuit. In the past few years the artist ramped up his focus on production, offering a mysterious and highly physical sound across over a half-dozen releases. “Saudade” marks another strong entry in the producer’s quickly growing catalog. The A-side is “Night Adrift,” a grinding cut transmitted straight from a nightmare. On the flip, “Hiraeth” showcases Jeanson’s careful construction of hypnotic textures matched with a menacing pulse

Look for “Saudade” to drop on March 11 on Token Records in both vinyl and digital formats, and stream it below.