Antoine Griezmann Opens Scoring with a Filthy Bicycle Kick

Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 lead over Deportivo with this patient and emphatic bicycle kick in the fifth minute at Estadio Riazor. Deportivo seemed to clear the ball after a frantic Atletico possession in front of the goal, but instead of going out of harm’s way, it went straight up in the air where an Atletico head was ready to redirect it back into the penalty area. Griezmann was waiting for it, let it bounce once, and then snapped it over the keeper and into the net.

Griezmann later scored again to make it 2-0 in the first half, so, he’s having fun.

[beIN]