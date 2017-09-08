Antonio Cromartie Defies Science, Welcomes 14th Child Despite Vasectomy

If the world is left with one last man, with the task of repopulating the planet, it should probably be Antonio Cromartie. The man is a life-giving machine. Yesterday, Cromartie and his wife Terricka announced their sixth child—Antonio’s 14th—despite Cromartie having a vasectomy before procreating his most recent three children. Yup, the man who already blew peoples minds by giving life to twins last year after having his tubes tied pulled off yet another miracle: a new child, born on August 30, according to US Weekly.



Cromartie, 33, and Terricka not only announced their new child’s birth, but that they would be the stars of a new reality show on the USA Network—presumably about being a gigantic, loving family. Just take a look at these adorable football-related maternity shots:

Here’s another lovely one from Christmas time (damn, they’re gonna need three trees at this point):

Whoever is on the way seems like they’re going to be pretty lucky, though. Just check out how skilled Antonio is at pulling off sweetly embarrassing dad tactics:

Terricka told US Weekly that the couple, who has been married since 2008, weren’t planning on going for any more. “We are 100 percent done! Absolutely, positively done with having kids,” Terricka said, adding a joke about being celibate now. “We’ve been blessed with these guys, but adding to it, I think, would kill us both!”

Good luck with that. The man is vasectomy-proof.