Antonio Inoki Is Being Brought Back to Life as an AI Robot (Yes, Really)

Legendary wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away in 2022, but his legacy will live on in a new human-like AI robot. The ambitious project — which had a launch event in Tokyo on February 19 — will re-animate Inoki three-dimensionally. The idea was first presented two years ago.

Inoki Genki Factory, AVITA Inc., and SMBC Value Creation Inc. are collaborating on the project that has a completion date of 2027. The completion will coincide with Inoki’s birthday.

Keisuke Inoki, Inoki’s younger brother and the President of Inoki Genki Factory, hopes the robot will “be an advisor for the youth 100 years from now.”

The First Wrestling AI Robot

“This project is an initiative to embody the presence of Antonio Inoki—who left behind remarkable achievements and ideas that should be passed on to future generations—by utilizing humanoid and AI technologies as its foundation,” stated Inoki. “It won’t the be the real Antonio so I hope everyone will see it from a different perspective.”

Asked if this version of Inoki will be able to wrestle, the developers say that’s something for the distant future.

“Furthermore, this project is not limited to mere entertainment,” said Inoki Genki Factory. “It is positioned as an effort that carries significant social meaning, such as ‘the inheritance of personality, ideology, and memory’ and ‘presenting the legacy in a form that allows dialogue with future generations.’”

Inoki was a wrestling pioneer, becoming a 12-time champion throughout his career, most notably the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion. After retiring from the ring, he ventured into promoting. He is the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling which he created in 1972. He sold his controlling share of the company in 2005. WWE inducted Inoki into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

