Apex Legends Cyberpunk Skins Get Roasted by CD Projekt Red Fans

The Apex Legends Cyberpunk skins have been revealed, and players are not happy with them. Fans of CD Projekt Red were critical of the cosmetics, calling them “ugly” in comparison to the recent Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Wuthering Waves collab.

Apex Legends Cyberpunk Skins Get Backlash for being “ugly”

Screenshot: EA

An Apex Legends Cyberpunk collab is releasing on July 14, 2026, and features Cyberpunk: Edgerunners characters David Martinez, Lucy, and Rebecca as skins in the battle royale shooter. However, after revealing what the cosmetics look like in-game, the Apex Legends crossover received a wave of backlash on social media.

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On X, many players mocked the design of the Apex Legends Cyberpunk skins for looking “off” from the original characters. “CD Projekt Red should sue you for defamation because wtf is this? It’s embarrassing! Fix your character models!” one fan wrote, for example. Another user exclaimed, “I don’t know why CD Projekt Red signed off on this collab. Those skins look horrible!”

Screenshot: X

The Apex Legends Cyberpunk collab then continued to go viral on the social media platform for all the wrong reasons, as CD Projekt Red fans voiced their frustrations. Many were so disappointed with how the cosmetics looked that they threatened to skip the event. “These skins are atrocious. Keep your money, Respawn!” a Cyberpunk 2077 fan vented.

Fans Compare Apex Legends Cyberpunk Skins to Wuthering Waves

Screenshot: Kuro Games

Not helping matters is that many fans began to compare the Apex Legends Cyberpunk skins to the recent Edgerunners Wuthering Waves crossover. The Cyberpunk Wuthering Waves event launched on June 8 and was largely praised for its accurate character models. Which, to be fair, it literally looks like Lucy and Rebecca jumped directly out of the anime and into the popular gacha RPG.

As a result, users on X started posting comparison shots between Wuthering Waves and Apex Legends to highlight the differences. “You don’t hate western devs enough,” a CD Projekt Red fan wrote after posting the two collabs side by side. Another commenter replied, “Looking CHOPPED. Playing the Wuthering Waves collab then seeing this is insane.”

In all fairness to Apex Legends, the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk crossover was more than a typical collab. It literally had an extended plotline that happens after the anime, which is considered canon. It even features the iconic “I Really Want to Stay at Your House” song from the anime that will have you tearing up all over again.

Screenshot: X

Skins aside, I think the Apex Legends Skippy gun cosmetic is totally awesome. So hey, there is at least that. The Cyberpunk collab goes live on July 14 and will feature multiple skins from the Edgerunners series.